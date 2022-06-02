JGB yields track U.S. yields higher, boost demand at 10-year auction

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Thursday, tracking overnight moves in U.S. Treasuries amid worries about a quickening in global inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.240% as of 0520 GMT, after equivalent Treasury yields US10YT=RR climbed to a two-week high of 2.95% on Wednesday.

The tick-up in yields gave a boost to demand at an auction of 10-year JGBs on Thursday, resulting in a smooth sale, market participants said.

"After today's 10-year JGB auction, there is the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls report tomorrow, so the market's focus will again be on the direction of U.S. yields," said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC added 1 basis point to 0.765%, and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC gained the same amount to 1.045%.

Five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

The two-year note JP2YTN=JBTC had yet to trade for the day, and last yielded -0.075%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 149.7.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

