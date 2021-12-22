US Markets
JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher amid optimistic Omicron bets

Japanese government bond yields followed U.S. yields higher on Wednesday as investors viewed the Omicron coronavirus variant won't derail the economic recovery despite its rapid spread.

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields followed U.S. yields higher on Wednesday as investors viewed the Omicron coronavirus variant won't derail the economic recovery despite its rapid spread.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.060%, after equivalent-maturity Treasury notes climbed almost four basis points overnight.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.19 point to 151.89, with a trading volume of 16,603 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.460%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.665%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%, while the yield on five-year securities JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.090%.

