JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields higher amid inflation fears

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight U.S. Treasury yields higher, as a surge in energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine conflict stoked concerns of broadening inflationary risks.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.155% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC jumped three basis points to 0.640%.

Oil prices have hit 14-year highs and Russia warned that prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine. MKTS/GLOB

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly overnight after touching its lowest level in two months. US/

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose four basis points to 0.865%, after touching one-month low in the previous session.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC climbed 4.5 basis points to 0.910%.

The yields rose also after an auction for five-year Japanese government bonds witnessed moderately firm demand, with bids worth 3.29 times the amount sold, lower than a ratio of 3.39 times at the previous auction.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.050% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC climbed one basis point to minus 0.005%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.17 point to 150.92, with a trading volume of 19,709 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

