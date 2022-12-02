JGB yields track U.S. Treasury peers lower

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower, amid caution ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data and next week's domestic auction.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.095%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 1.490% ahead of an auction for bonds with the same maturity next week.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.755%.

"The market was solid today," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

Traders' cautious stance about a possible decision by the Bank of Japan to change its ultra-loose policy took a pause during the session, Sano said.

Speculation that the central bank will alter its yield curve control (YCC) policy, under which the bank maintains low borrowing costs, emerged again since data last week showed core consumer prices in Japan's capital rose at their fastest annual pace in 40 years in November.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.250%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC stayed at -0.030%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.105%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 3 yen to 148.94, with a trading volume of 15,076 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.