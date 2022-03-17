JGB yields track U.S. Treasury peers higher after Fed hikes rates

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.205%.

The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and flagged that it would act aggressively to curb inflation which is the highest in 40 years. /US

There were no major market moving cues in the Japanese market.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.675% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.895%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.920%.

The two-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.030%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 150.06, with a trading volume of 13,420 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

