JGB yields track U.S. Treasury peers higher

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers, as an auction for the bonds with the same maturity drew moderately firm demand.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.245%, just below the Bank of Japan's upper limit of its policy band.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 1.080% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 1.420%.

Treasury yields edged higher overnight, as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. US/

Japan's auction for 10-year bonds received bids worth 5.24 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 5.55 at the previous auction.

"The outcome was relatively firm but it could have been a little weak," said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

"The futures rose but that was not driven by the outcome of the auction."

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 148.82, with a trading volume of 10,162 lots. The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.045%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.070%.

The 40-year JGBs did not trade and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC remained at 1.620%.

