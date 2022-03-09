US Markets
WIW

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury peers higher

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Yuriko Nakao / Reuters

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields moved in tandem with 10-year U.S. Treasury peers, which rose on concerns of mounting inflation and reports that the European Union could reveal a plan for joint bond issuance.

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields moved in tandem with 10-year U.S. Treasury peers, which rose on concerns of mounting inflation and reports that the European Union could reveal a plan for joint bond issuance.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.165% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.650%.

Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds moved higher after Bloomberg reported that the EU could unveil the bond offering in an attempt to support energy and defence spending. US/

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.885%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.915%.

Yields on shorter ended notes also climbed, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rising 0.5 basis point to minus 0.045% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC climbing 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.18 point to 150.8, with a trading volume of 14,556 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular