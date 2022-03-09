JGB yields track U.S. Treasury peers higher

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields moved in tandem with 10-year U.S. Treasury peers, which rose on concerns of mounting inflation and reports that the European Union could reveal a plan for joint bond issuance.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.165% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.650%.

Yields on U.S. 10-year bonds moved higher after Bloomberg reported that the EU could unveil the bond offering in an attempt to support energy and defence spending. US/

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.885%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.915%.

Yields on shorter ended notes also climbed, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rising 0.5 basis point to minus 0.045% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC climbing 0.5 basis point to minus 0.005%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.18 point to 150.8, with a trading volume of 14,556 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

