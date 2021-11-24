JGB yields track U.S. Treasury higher on Powell's reappointment

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, taking cues from elevated U.S. Treasury yields, while local investors shrugged off strong results from the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.080% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.475%.

In the United States, the Treasury yields rose as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to become more aggressive in fighting inflation after President Joe Biden nominated Chair Jerome Powell for a second term. US/

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC also rose 0.5 basis point to 0.685%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.735%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was not traded and remained at minus 0.135%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC advanced 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 point to 151.56, with a trading volume of 20,535 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

