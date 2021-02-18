JGB yields track U.S. Treasury fall as selling pressure eases

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking a similar move in U.S. Treasuries as selling pressure eased despite a better-than-expected economic data.

Concerns over rise in U.S. Treasury yields in the future, however, capped gains in Japanese bond prices, as investors are wary of growing expectations for an economic rebound, a market participant said.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.090% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.485%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.675%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151.3, with a trading volume of 30,212 lots.

