JGB yields track U.S. Treasuries lower amid slowdown jitters

Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers, which declined on concerns the Federal Reserve would dampen growth more than needed to curb soaring inflation.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.220% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.875%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC slipped 0.5 basis point to 1.235%.

In a sign of a slowing U.S. economy, consumer spending rose a less-than-expected 0.2% last month, the Commerce Department said. It also lowered data for April to show outlays increased 0.6% instead of 0.9% as previously reported. US/

Losses in Japanese equities also boosted demand for safe-haven debt. Japan's benchmark Nikkei .N225 fell below the psychological level of 26,000 mark for the first time in almost two weeks.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to -0.070% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC lost 1 basis point to 0.010%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 1.335%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.32 point to 148.93, with a trading volume of 13,122 lots.

