JGB yields track U.S. Treasuries lower ahead of Fed meeting

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, tracking a slide in U.S. in Treasuries as investors await the outcome of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, tracking a slide in U.S. in Treasuries as investors await the outcome of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The yields' decline also comes amid the Ministry of Finance's liquidity-enhancing auction that was in line with investors' expectations, a market participant said.

A bid-to-cover ratio for the sale was 3.36, below 5.06 at the previous auction. The ministry sold off-the-run JGBs with remaining maturities of 5 years to 15.5 years.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.095%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC also fell one basis point to 0.48%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.665% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.71%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC also fell one basis point to minus 0.1%. The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to minus 0.15%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.12 points to 151.19.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters