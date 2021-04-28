US Markets
JGB yields track U.S. Treasuries higher ahead of central bank announcements

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, while investors awaited a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan's announcement for its bond buying plans later in the day.

*The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.090%. *The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.455%. *The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.650%. *The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.135%. *The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.095%. *The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.695%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 point to 151.32, with a trading volume of 21,789 lots.

