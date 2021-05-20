JGB yields track U.S. Treasuries higher after Fed minutes

Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking a sharp overnight gain in U.S. Treasury yields after minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected.

** A weak response to the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation weighed on investor sentiment.

* The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.075%. * The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445%. * The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.665%. * The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.130%. * The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%. * The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.710%.

* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 151.38, with a trading volume of 11,132 lots.

