JGB yields track U.S. peers lower on inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower after U.S. inflation data released overnight largely met analysts' expectations.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.765%.

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower overnight, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on track for its first decline in eight sessions after a reading on inflation showed an acceleration in March, but sparked hope higher prices may have peaked. US/

The Bank of Japan conducted scheduled bond buying operations earlier in the session, where demand for bonds with one-to-three years of maturities and those with more than 25 years of maturities was weak, according to market participant.

Super long yields fell, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling 1.5 basis points to 0.980% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC declining 3 basis points to 1.070%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.025%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.08 point to 149.31, with a trading volume of 10,306 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

