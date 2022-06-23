JGB yields track U.S. peers lower despite weak auction demand

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields tracked U.S. Treasury peers lower on Thursday, even as a domestic auction for 20-year bonds drew relatively weak demand.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC slipped 4 basis points to 0.885%, after the auction received bids worth 3.38 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 3.77 at the previous auction.

"The results were somewhat weak but the market reaction was limited, with JGB futures keeping their momentum," said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to almost two-week lows overnight, as fears grew that the Federal Reserve will cause a recession by aggressively tightening monetary policy as it tackles soaring inflation. US/

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.36 point to 148.22, with a trading volume of 11,726 lots.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points to 1.210% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.315%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.235%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to -0.095% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.050%.

