JGB yields track U.S. peers lower, central bank meetings in focus

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields tracked U.S. Treasury yields lower in thin trade on Friday, as investors focussed on the outcome of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan next week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.430%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 1.015% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 1.260%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 yen to 148.75, with a trading volume of 6,942 lots.

"The level of trading volume of JGB futures shows how thin the market was today," said Makoto Suzuki, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

"It seems that investors awaited the outcome of central bank meetings in Japan, U.S. and Europe."

Treasury yields fell on Thursday after the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, suggesting the labour market is cooling and that the Federal Reserve could pause hiking interest rates. US/

The Fed is expected to skip a rate hike next week and market players expect that the Bank of Japan will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Japan's 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bp to 1.445%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 bp to 0.080%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.065%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

