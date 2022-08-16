JGB yields track U.S. peers lower amid slowdown concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, tracking weakness in U.S. peers as weak economic data from China spurred concerns over the health of the global economy.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.170% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.765%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.090%.

In a surprise move, China's central bank cut key lending rates on Monday to revive demand as key economic indicators slowed in July, with factory and retail activity impacted by Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a property crisis. US/

Earlier in the day, a domestic auction for five-year bonds witnessed weak demand, with bids worth 3.40 times the amount available, lower than a bid-cover ratio of 3.92 at the previous auction.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.010%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.23 point to 150.56, with a trading volume of 9,214 lots.

The 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC remained at 1.230%.

(Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)

