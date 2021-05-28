JGB yields track U.S. peers higher, BOJ's bond-buying draws solid response

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, even as investors witnessed a solid outcome from the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, even as investors witnessed a solid outcome from the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

Bond prices dropped amid a sharp gain in the domestic stocks, with the Nikkei share average .n225 crossing the 29,000 level for the first time since May 11.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight, as a New York Times report cited that President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for 2022 fuelled supply concerns. US/

* The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.080%. * The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445%. * The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

* The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

* The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC were untraded.

* The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.710%.

* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.16 point to 151.42, with a trading volume of 22,613 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters