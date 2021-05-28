JGB yields track U.S. peers higher, BOJ's bond-buying draws solid response

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, even as investors witnessed a solid outcome from the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

Bond prices dropped amid a sharp gain in the domestic stocks, with the Nikkei share average .n225 crossing the 29,000 level for the first time since May 11.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight, as a New York Times report cited that President Joe Biden will announce a $6 trillion budget for 2022 fuelled supply concerns. US/

* The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.080%. * The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445%. * The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

* The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

* The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC were untraded.

* The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.710%.

* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.16 point to 151.42, with a trading volume of 22,613 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

