JGB yields track U.S. peers higher amid equities rally

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, while improved risk appetite amid equities' rally curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.080% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.480%.

Japanese shares jumped on the first trading day of the year, led by strong performances in chip-related heavyweights and automakers after Wall Street's overnight upbeat finish. .N225

Overnight U.S. Treasury yields soared as investors braced for what could be an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year despite the recent jump in COVID-19 cases. US/

Yields on shorter-end JGBs also rose, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC climbing 0.5 basis point to minus 0.090% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rising one basis point to minus 0.070%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.690% and the 40-year bonds were not traded so the yield JP40YTN=JBTC stayed at 0.745%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.17 point to 151.42, with a trading volume of 19,741 lots.

