JGB yields track U.S. peers higher after strong U.S. jobs data

Tokyo markets team Reuters
Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers that rose sharply in the previous session after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data lifted expectations for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.175% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.815%.

Data showed U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in July, the 19th straight month of payrolls expansion, with the unemployment rate falling to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

Yields on super-long ends also rose, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbing 1 basis point to 1.160%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 1.300%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.100% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.19 point to 150.51, with a trading volume of 5,957 lots.

