JGB yields track U.S. peers higher after strong U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers that rose sharply in the previous session after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data lifted expectations for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.175% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.815%.

Data showed U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in July, the 19th straight month of payrolls expansion, with the unemployment rate falling to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

Yields on super-long ends also rose, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbing 1 basis point to 1.160%. The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 1.300%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.100% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.19 point to 150.51, with a trading volume of 5,957 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

