JGB yields track U.S. peers higher

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Monday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, although caution around the Bank of Japan's possible intervention to defend its target limited the sell-off.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.235%.

The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield hit a three-year high on Friday and extended its advance during the Asian trade as traders bet on a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve. US/

"A sell-off of Japanese bonds was limited on caution that the Bank of Japan may step in again," said a market participant at a domestic firm.

The central bank offered to buy unlimited amount of 10-year bonds at 0.25% in February and March, in an effort to defend its yield curve against the global tide of higher interest rates.

Under yield curve control, the BOJ sets its short-term rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year JGB yield around 0%.

Its current guidance is to allow the 10-year yield to move flexibly, as long as it is below an implicit 0.25% ceiling set around the target.

Super-long bond yields rose at a higher pace, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC climbing 2.5 basis points to 0.770% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rising 2.5 basis points to 0.990%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 1.105%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.085%, and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.020%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.20 point to 149.29, with a trading volume of 9,155 lots.

Most Popular