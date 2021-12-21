JGB yields track U.S. long-term peers higher

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking higher longer-term U.S. government bond yields overnight, and as a domestic equities rally dented demand for safe-haven debt.

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking higher longer-term U.S. government bond yields overnight, and as a domestic equities rally dented demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.045% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.655%, while the 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC stayed at 0.695%.

Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasury rose overnight, while those on short-term debt fell, following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. US/

In Japan, the Nikkei stock average .N225 jumped 2% as investors snapped up stocks that were dragged by concerns of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The two-year bonds were not traded and their yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.115%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.15 point to 152.09, with a trading volume of 11,407 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters