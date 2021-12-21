JGB yields track U.S. long-term peers higher

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking higher longer-term U.S. government bond yields overnight, and as a domestic equities rally dented demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.045% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.655%, while the 40-year JGBs were not traded and the yield JP40YTN=JBTC stayed at 0.695%.

Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasury rose overnight, while those on short-term debt fell, following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. US/

In Japan, the Nikkei stock average .N225 jumped 2% as investors snapped up stocks that were dragged by concerns of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The two-year bonds were not traded and their yield JP2YTN=JBTC remained at minus 0.115%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.15 point to 152.09, with a trading volume of 11,407 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

