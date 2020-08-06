JGB yields track Treasury yields higher; focus on upcoming bond auctions

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking a similar move in yields on Treasuries, as traders braced for increased supply of bonds coming to the market.

Japanese yields also edged up after an auction of 10-year inflation-linked bonds and six-month bills in Tokyo were met with slightly weak demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.15 point to 152.25, with a trading volume of 14,575 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.380%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.550%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%.

