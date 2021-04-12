JGB yields track Treasuries higher, auction demand cap fall in prices

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, tracking similar move in Treasuries after higher-than-expected producer prices data for March signalled higher inflation, while demand for domestic bond auctions seen last week capped decline in prices.

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Monday, tracking similar move in Treasuries after higher-than-expected producer prices data for March signalled higher inflation, while demand for domestic bond auctions seen last week capped decline in prices.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.105% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.480%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.680% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.720%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 151.22, with a trading volume of 10,442 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters