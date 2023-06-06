JGB yields track retreat in US peers on bets for Fed pause

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields edged lower and futures rose on Tuesday, tracking moves in the U.S. Treasury market after weak services data overnight cemented bets for the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at a policy meeting next week.

Moves were most pronounced in superlong JGBs, with the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC falling 1 basis point (bp) to 1.025% and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC declining 1 bp to 1.26%.

The sector garnered additional support from a smooth auction of 30-year JGBs.

The 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.43%, after starting the session half a basis point lower.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 yen to 148.63.

U.S. yields retreated on Monday after data showed the nation's services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, pushing a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs to a three-year low.

Money markets currently price 77% odds for the Fed to keep rates steady on June 14. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, Japanese wage growth for April came in weaker than economists expected, adding to the case for the Bank of Japan to retain stimulus in its current form at a meeting ending on June 16.

"The timing is premature for the BOJ to make any policy change," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Meanwhile, "most people expect the Fed will pause at the June meeting, so U.S. yields are trending downward," she said. "For the time being, I think JGB market sentiment will be influenced most by the U.S. Treasury market."

Among shorter-dated JGBs, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC edged down 0.5 bp to 0.085%.

The two-year JGB JP2YTN=JBTC had yet to trade on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland)

