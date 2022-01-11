JGB yields track firmer U.S. peers despite BOJ's auction outcome

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking firmer moves on U.S. Treasury yields overnight that helped outweigh relatively strong outcome of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.145% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.525%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.715%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest level in almost two years overnight, as investors increasingly expect the Federal Reserve will begin its tightening policy with an interest rate hike as soon as March. US/

Traders digested strong outcome the Bank of Japan's bond buying operations for the debt with maturities with one to three years, while bonds with longer maturities had a moderately solid result, a market participant said.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.755%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.080%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.035%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.20 point to 150.77, with a trading volume of 31,904 lots.

