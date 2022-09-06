US Markets

JGB yields track European bond yields higher; Powell's remarks in focus

Tokyo markets team Reuters
Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking European bond yields higher, while cautious investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.23 and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.905%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 1.250% after an auction for the bonds with the same maturity witnessed a decent outcome.

The auction received a bid worth 3.28 times the securities sold, higher than a bid-cover-ratio of 2.95 at the previous auction.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 1.405%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.085% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.015%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.15 point to 149.38, with a trading volume of 14,127 lots.

