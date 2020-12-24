JGB yields tick up on Brexit, economic recovery hopes

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose slightly on Thursday, tracking firmer U.S. Treasury yields as Britain appeared to be close to a deal to leave the European Union, while hopes of a sustained global economic recovery also lent support.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.385%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.620%.

At the shorter end, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC ticked up 1 basis point to minus 0.120%.

But the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.140% after an auction of 3.0 trillion yen ($28.97 billion) two-year JGBs attracted solid bids.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 snapped their four-day winning streak to fall 0.16 point, their biggest decline in a month and a half, to 151.98.

($1 = 103.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

