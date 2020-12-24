JGB yields tick up on Brexit, economic recovery hopes

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Shohei Miyano / Reuters

Japanese government bond yields rose slightly on Thursday, tracking firmer U.S. Treasury yields as Britain appeared to be close to a deal to leave the European Union, while hopes of a sustained global economic recovery also lent support.

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose slightly on Thursday, tracking firmer U.S. Treasury yields as Britain appeared to be close to a deal to leave the European Union, while hopes of a sustained global economic recovery also lent support.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.010%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.385%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.620%.

At the shorter end, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC ticked up 1 basis point to minus 0.120%.

But the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.140% after an auction of 3.0 trillion yen ($28.97 billion) two-year JGBs attracted solid bids.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 snapped their four-day winning streak to fall 0.16 point, their biggest decline in a month and a half, to 151.98.

($1 = 103.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters