News & Insights

JGB yields tick up ahead of 20-year bond auction

Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

November 19, 2023 — 11:19 pm EST

Written by Brigid Riley for Reuters ->

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields inched up on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of an auction for the 20-year bond due on Tuesday.

The auction comes after JGB yields slipped to multi-month lows last week, tracking U.S. Treasury peers which continued to decline from 5% highs reached a month ago amid strengthening bets that the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle is over.

The U.S. 10-year note briefly hit a two-month low, but ticked up before Friday's close. It was last steady around 4.45% during Asian hours. US/

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.755%, after touching a two-month low of 0.715% on Friday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were at 145.68 yen, down from a Sept. 8 high of 146.06 yen hit on Friday.

While there were some adjustments to holdings after yields fell "a bit too much" last week, the main focus was Tuesday's 20-year JGB auction, said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

"There's likely some selling going on due to caution ahead of the auction," he said.

The 20-year JGB yield had dropped as low as 1.44% on Friday, a one-and-a-half month low.

The auction could run into some trouble if the yield drops to the low 1.4% range again, but if it holds around 1.5%, there should be passable demand, Suzuki said.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was last up 1 bp at 1.485%.

Last month's 20-year JGB auction saw weaker-than-expected results as investors attempted to size up rapidly changing market dynamics - including the conflict in Gaza - ahead of the Bank of Japan's October monetary policy meeting.

Elsewhere on the superlong end, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC ticked up 1 bp to 1.685%.

Meanwhile, the two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC were flat at 0.04% and 0.315% respectively.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley; Editing by Varun H K)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.