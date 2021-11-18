JGB yields tick up after Nikkei report on larger stimulus

Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Thursday after the Nikkei business daily reported fiscal spending in the Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's stimulus package could total 55.7 trillion yen ($488 billion).

The figure was much larger than 30 trillion-40 trillion yen many investors had expected, thus raising concerns the government may issue more bonds to finance the package.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.09 point to 151.53, with a relatively heavy trading volume of 35,667 lots as the Nikkei's report helped to turn around the market.

Earlier a strong result of a 20-year JGBs held on Thursday supported the market, pushing up the futures to as high as 151.73.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.080%, its highest level in two weeks.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.685%, while the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC advanced 1 basis point to a three-week high of 0.740%.

Shorter yields also climbed, with the benchmark two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC up 0.5 basis point at minus 0.125% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC 1 basis point higher at minus 0.075%.

($1 = 114.18 yen)

