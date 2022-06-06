JGB yields tick higher, tracking Treasuries amid Fed tightening worries

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Monday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries after strong jobs data supported bets for aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Monday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries after strong jobs data supported bets for aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The 10-year cash JGB JP10YTN=JBTC had yet to trade as of 0600 GMT, but 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.17 point to 149.69.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.760%, and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC added 1 basis point to 1.035%.

The two- JP2YTN=JBTC and five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC each rose 0.5 basis point to -0.005% and -0.070%, respectively.

"Overseas yields are rising, and with the 30-year JGB auction tomorrow, both futures and longer-term cash bonds are getting cheaper," said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"It's also a Monday, so trading is thin."

(Reporting by)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More