JGB yields tick higher, tracking Treasuries amid Fed tightening worries

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Monday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries after strong jobs data supported bets for aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The 10-year cash JGB JP10YTN=JBTC had yet to trade as of 0600 GMT, but 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.17 point to 149.69.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.760%, and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC added 1 basis point to 1.035%.

The two- JP2YTN=JBTC and five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC each rose 0.5 basis point to -0.005% and -0.070%, respectively.

"Overseas yields are rising, and with the 30-year JGB auction tomorrow, both futures and longer-term cash bonds are getting cheaper," said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"It's also a Monday, so trading is thin."

