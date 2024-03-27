JGB yields tick down after solid auction sales, BOJ comments

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds (JGB) traded in a narrow range again on Wednesday, with yields ticking lower as investors digested comments from a BOJ official and favourable results at a sale of 40-year bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.730%.

The largest declines in yields, which move inversely to bond prices, were seen on the superlong end after an auction for 40-year bonds saw solid demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio - a measure of demand at auctions - was 2.49, the highest since September. A larger number signals higher demand.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC declined 1.5 bps to 2.065%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC both ticked down 1 bp to one-week lows, sitting at 1.495% and 1.800%, respectively.

In other events, BOJ board member Naoki Tamura spoke on Wednesday, saying the central bank must proceed slowly but steadily toward normalising its monetary policy. Although the market had been on alert for hawkish comments, Tamura made no mention of future interest rate hikes.

With the Bank of Japan's exit from negative interest rates out of the way, investors are seeking more clues on when it could raise rates again and by how much.

Some clarity on future rate hikes could come when the BOJ releases its the quarterly economic projections at its April policy meeting, said Ryutaro Kimura, a fixed income strategist at AXA Investment Managers.

The results of the bank's second policy review workshop in May and additional wage negotiation news will also garner attention.

The market has remained relatively subdued in the wake of the BOJ's monetary policy meeting last week.

Recent bond market moves may be affected by seasonal flows as Japan's fiscal year comes to an end, said Kimura.

"It may take some more time to properly assess the impact of negative interest rate policy removal."

On the short end, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.365%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC remain untraded as of 0515 GMT.

(Reporting by Brigid Riley)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

