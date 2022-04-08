JGB yields tamed by BOJ purchase operations despite higher U.S. yields

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields slipped on Friday after the Bank of Japan conducted purchase operations across the curve to keep them in check.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.220% as of 0550 GMT, despite a rise in equivalent U.S. Treasury yields to a three-year high overnight.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 149.52, after spending most of the session lower.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC sank 4 basis points to minus 0.085%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC declined 2 basis points to 0.010%.

The central bank offered to buy 475 billion yen of JGBs with residual maturity of 1-3 years, the same amount of paper with 3-5 years of residual maturity, and 500 billion yen for 5-10 years of residual maturity.

The result of the operation was "smooth," indicating "good supply and demand conditions in the market," said a trader at a domestic bank.

Super-long bond yields also declined, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC down 3 basis points to 0.735%, and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling the same amount to 0.960%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

