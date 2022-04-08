JGB yields tamed by BOJ purchase operations despite higher U.S. yields

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Yuriko Nakao / Reuters

Japanese government bond yields slipped on Friday after the Bank of Japan conducted purchase operations across the curve to keep them in check.

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields slipped on Friday after the Bank of Japan conducted purchase operations across the curve to keep them in check.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.220% as of 0550 GMT, despite a rise in equivalent U.S. Treasury yields to a three-year high overnight.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 149.52, after spending most of the session lower.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC sank 4 basis points to minus 0.085%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC declined 2 basis points to 0.010%.

The central bank offered to buy 475 billion yen of JGBs with residual maturity of 1-3 years, the same amount of paper with 3-5 years of residual maturity, and 500 billion yen for 5-10 years of residual maturity.

The result of the operation was "smooth," indicating "good supply and demand conditions in the market," said a trader at a domestic bank.

Super-long bond yields also declined, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC down 3 basis points to 0.735%, and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling the same amount to 0.960%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters