JGB yields slide on renewed recession fears

July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell to their lowest levels in months on Monday, as investors retreated from risk-on positions amid renewed fears of a global economic slowdown.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 basis points to 0.180%, its lowest figure since March 14.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell into negative territory, dropping 2 basis points to minus 0.015%.

The demand for JGBs heightened as Japan's Nikkei share average looked set to snap a seven-day winning streak after data showed U.S. business activity had contracted for the first time in nearly two years.

"The PMI results contradicted expectations that a shift in demand to services was a reason behind the weakness in goods," said Toru Moritani, chief market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. "The expectations that consumption would bounce back at least for the summer leisure season have also retreated."

Yields on longer-term notes fell across the board.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 5 basis points to 0.810%, the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points to 1.185%, and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points to 1.395%.

The two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.51 point to 150.26.

