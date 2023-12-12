JGB yields slide on receding BOJ bets, solid 5-year note sale

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Tuesday amid waning bets for an imminent hawkish policy tweak by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), with the declines gathering pace following a smooth auction of five-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC slid 4.5 basis points (bps) to 0.730% as of 0600 GMT. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 5 bps to 0.305%.

Analysts said demand at the auction was "solid", with some investors covering short positions after speculation cooled for the BOJ to end negative rates as soon as its Dec. 18-19 policy meeting.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda had spurred a sudden ramp up in hawkish bets with comments on Thursday in parliament that the central bank had several options on which interest rates to target once it pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory.

On Monday, however, Bloomberg News reported that policy makers see little need to rush into scrapping negative interest rates.

"People have stopped talking about it," said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities, referring to an end to negative rates next week.

At the same time, "there could be some wording changes to forward guidance - that's possible - that depending on the situation, they could hike in January", he added.

Elsewhere on the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 0.075%. The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC sank 4 bps to 1.50%, and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 3.5 bps to 1.72%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.37 yen to 145.28.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.