JGB yields rise tracking US yields, but retreat from highs

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday tracking an overnight increase in U.S. Treasury yields, but retreated from their day's highs as investors resumed buying bonds.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose to as high as 0.770% earlier in the session and was last seen at 0.760%, up 1 basis point (bp) from the previous session.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTCwas up 1 bp 1.515%, after hitting 1.540%.

"The market was overall firm. It maintained a good tone in the previous session," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight after consumer prices increased more than expected, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates one more time this year. US/

The Japanese yields eased because U.S. yields declined during Asian trading, said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

"Traders bought bonds to cover their short positions, which was also part of the reason for the yields to retreat," he said.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was last at 1.670%, up 1 bp, after hitting 1.695%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose to 0.330% and was last at 0.320%, up 1 bp.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.045%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 1.920%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

