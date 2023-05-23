JGB yields rise tracking US peers, but view on BOJ policy caps climb

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury yields climbed overnight, but the rise was limited as investors see the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy tweak is not imminent.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.395%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bp to 0.095%. The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 bp to -0.060%.

"Market players see the BOJ's policy tweak in the near future is unlikely," said Gen Taniguchi, a market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"If they had expected the near-term tweak, JGB yields could rise further."

Overnight, U.S. Treasury yields were moderately higher, with the biggest rise seen at the very short end of the curve, lifted by comments from Federal Reserve officials. US/

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday the U.S. central bank may still need to raise its benchmark interest rate by another half-point this year.

On the contrary, expectations for the BOJ to tweak its ultra-loose policy have been receding, as governor Kazuo Ueda repeatedly said the central bank will continue monetary easing until inflation will sustainably hit its 2% target.

A fund manager at a domestic asset management said he is not making much trade these days because he is not sure about the BOJ's thinking.

"I think Ueda is sceptical about the BOJ's yield curve control (YCC) policy and wants to abolish it, but he can not do that so soon," he said.

"But the current policy is not sustainable."

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 bps to 0.990%, and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.230%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.14 yen to 148.68.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

