JGB yields rise on weak results of BOJ's bond buying

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Monday as somewhat weak results of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operation weighed on investor sentiment.

*The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070%. *The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.435%. *The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.645%. *The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%. *Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.08 point to 151.48, with a trading volume of 16,168 lots.

