JGB yields rise on weak results of BOJ's bond buying

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Monday as somewhat weak results of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operation weighed on investor sentiment.

*The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070%. *The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.435%. *The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.645%. *The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.105%. *Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.08 point to 151.48, with a trading volume of 16,168 lots.

