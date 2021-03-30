JGB yields rise on weak demand for 2-year notes, firmer U.S. bond yields

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURIKO K NAKAO

Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as an auction for two-year notes witnessed weak demand, and yields on U.S. Treasury five-year notes hit a one-year high.

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as an auction for two-year notes witnessed weak demand, and yields on U.S. Treasury five-year notes hit a one-year high.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.080%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.455%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.640%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.685%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.20 point to 151.27, with a trading volume of 12,224 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More