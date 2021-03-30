JGB yields rise on weak demand for 2-year notes, firmer U.S. bond yields

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as an auction for two-year notes witnessed weak demand, and yields on U.S. Treasury five-year notes hit a one-year high.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.080%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.455%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.640%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.685%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.20 point to 151.27, with a trading volume of 12,224 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

