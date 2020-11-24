JGB yields rise on vaccine, report of Yellen as likely U.S. Treasury secretary

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as hopes for an inexpensive coronavirus vaccine and expectations for more fiscal spending under a new U.S. government reduced the appeal of holding debt.

AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective, cheaper to make and easier to ship than rival vaccines, which prompted a shift of money to equities from government debt.

Bond prices also took a hit after a media report said that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will choose former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as the next Treasury secretary. Yellen is seen as an advocate of more fiscal stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.12 point to 152.10, with a trading volume of 17,269 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.020%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.390%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.640%, but the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.660%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.120%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.150%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

