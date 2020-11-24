AZN

JGB yields rise on vaccine, report of Yellen as likely U.S. Treasury secretary

Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as hopes for an inexpensive coronavirus vaccine and expectations for more fiscal spending under a new U.S. government reduced the appeal of holding debt.

AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective, cheaper to make and easier to ship than rival vaccines, which prompted a shift of money to equities from government debt.

Bond prices also took a hit after a media report said that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will choose former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as the next Treasury secretary. Yellen is seen as an advocate of more fiscal stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.12 point to 152.10, with a trading volume of 17,269 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.020%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.390%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.640%, but the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.660%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.120%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.150%.

