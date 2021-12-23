JGB yields rise on plan to boost 10-year, 40-year debt issue

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, buoyed by a Reuters report of a plan to boost 10-year and 40-year bond sales, although gains were capped as the government aims to reduce the overall sale amount.

Japan plans to boost the sale of 40-year government bonds by 17% to 4.2 trillion yen ($37 billion), although it plans to cut its bond issuance overall, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.725% and the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.060%.

While the issuance plan including 40-year bonds appears largely in line with investors' demand, the increase in 10-year bonds was a bit surprising, said Chotaro Morita, chief bond strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

But the reduced size of the planned sale would be a relief for investors, a market participant said.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC also rose 0.5 basis point to 0.465% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.675%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded and their yield JP2YTN=JBTC stayed at minus 0.105%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.090%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 151.88, with a trading volume of 11,213 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

