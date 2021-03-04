JGB yields rise on firmer U.S. Treasury yields; Powell speech in focus

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields jumped on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors waited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would address worries about risks from a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.

The jump in JGB yields also came after an auction of 30-year notes, which had weaker demand than the previous one, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.77, compared with 3.47 on Feb. 4.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.135%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.510%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 3.5 basis points to 0.710%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.070%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.745%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.14 point to 150.98, with a trading volume of 25,326 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.