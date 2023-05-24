News & Insights

JGB yields rise moderately tracking U.S. peers' upward trend

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 24, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Junko Fujita for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose moderately on Wednesday, tracking an upward trend of U.S. Treasury yields amid prolonged talks over the U.S. debt ceiling.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point (bps) to 0.405% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.005%.

"U.S. yields are on an upward trend, which affected the movement of JGB yields," said Takeshi Ishida, strategist at Resona Holdings.

Prospects of the Bank of Japan's policy shift have been a market-moving catalyst in recent sessions, but market players started paying more attention to overseas yields, as the BOJ's near-term policy shift is seen more unlikely, strategists said.

"The speculation on the policy tweak has not been completely removed, but that is no longer a market-moving cue," said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

An auction for 10-year bonds to be held next week might have weighed on investor sentiment as well, Suzuki said.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to 1.250% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.430%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bps to 0.100%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.065%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.