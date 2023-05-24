JGB yields rise moderately tracking U.S. peers' upward trend

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose moderately on Wednesday, tracking an upward trend of U.S. Treasury yields amid prolonged talks over the U.S. debt ceiling.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point (bps) to 0.405% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.005%.

"U.S. yields are on an upward trend, which affected the movement of JGB yields," said Takeshi Ishida, strategist at Resona Holdings.

Prospects of the Bank of Japan's policy shift have been a market-moving catalyst in recent sessions, but market players started paying more attention to overseas yields, as the BOJ's near-term policy shift is seen more unlikely, strategists said.

"The speculation on the policy tweak has not been completely removed, but that is no longer a market-moving cue," said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

An auction for 10-year bonds to be held next week might have weighed on investor sentiment as well, Suzuki said.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to 1.250% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 bps to 1.430%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bps to 0.100%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.065%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

