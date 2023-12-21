JGB yields rise from sharp declines after BOJ keeps policy intact

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, making a small rebound from sharp declines after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points (bps) to 0.585% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to 0.220%.

The yields had fallen to their multi-month lows in the previous session as caution about the BOJ's exit from the negative rate policy faded.

"The level of yields has changed since the end of the policy meeting," said Norihiro Tsukamoto, executive director at Monex Inc.

"Today, investors tested how much yields could climb today but the rises were limited. We need some more comments from BOJ governor Ueda to lift the yields further."

The BOJ on Tuesday maintained its ultra-loose policy settings. The bank made no change to its dovish policy guidance and market players saw no hints from Ueda on when it would exit its negative rate policy.

The 10-year JGB yield, which rose to as high as 0.8% in the run-up to the policy meeting, fell to as low as 0.55% in the previous session, its lowest level since July 28.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 bps to 1.280%, rebounding from a fall of 11 bps to 1.245%, its lowest since Aug. 9, in the previous session.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 4 bps to 1.515%, after falling 8.5 bps to 1.47%, its lowest since July 31.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 2 bps to 0.220%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

