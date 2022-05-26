JGB yields rise despite strong auction outcome

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, with the yield curve steepening at the longer end, even as investors witnessed a strong outcome of an auction for 40-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.230%, rebounding from a one and a half months low it marked in the previous session.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC jumped 4 basis points to 0.740%.

The auction for 40-year debt received bids worth 2.42 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 2.19 at the previous auction.

"Demand was strong as investors wanted to cover their short positions," said a market participant at a domestic brokerage.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 1.100% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 0.985%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.070%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.015%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.18 point to 149.93, with a trading volume of 19,724 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

