JGB yields rise despite 'solid demand' at 5-year auction

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields on Tuesday tracked European yields higher, although a smooth five-year note auction capped the rise.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.235% by 0515 GMT, but well below the Bank of Japan's 0.25% implicit ceiling for the security, which it tested repeatedly last week.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.075%, but that was down from Monday's high of 0.85%.

Longer-tenor yields rose more, with the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC up 1.5 basis points at 0.930%, and the 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC rising 3 basis points to 1.240%.

"Rising European interest rates are weighing on the market," said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings' market planning department. "The market environment is unstable with a strong sense of uncertainty."

Overnight, German bund yields rose sharply amid signs of broadening inflationary pressures and more hawkish comments from policymakers.

There was no trading in Treasuries because of a U.S. market holiday.

The JGB market's mood was buoyed somewhat by a smooth sale of 2.5 trillion yen ($18.51 billion) of five-year debt, which one market participant at a domestic securities firm said confirmed "solid demand" from investors.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC edged lower by 0.5 basis point to -0.070%, after starting the day up 1 basis point at -0.055%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.07 point at 147.92, but after trimming declines from the morning of as much as 0.36 point.

($1 = 135.0900 yen)

