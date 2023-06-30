JGB yields rise as yen weakness kindles BOJ policy tweak bets

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday in sympathy with moves in U.S. Treasuries, but were also helped by rising bets for a tweak to Bank of Japan policy after the yen slid past 145 per dollar for the first time since November.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.39%, while benchmark futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.13 yen to 148.53.

So-called superlong yields moved by wider margins, with the 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC and 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC each up 2.5 bps, to 0.985% and 1.23%, respectively.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR in Tokyo trading stuck close to the overnight high of 3.868%, a level last seen in March.

Meanwhile, the yen JPY=EBS weakened as far as 145.07 per dollar in the Tokyo morning before retracing to 144.71. Levels beyond 145 spurred the BOJ to intervene to strengthen the yen last autumn.

"There is an increase in speculation that an acceleration of yen weakness might lead the BOJ to tweak policy in July" to help stem its decline, said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Earlier in the year, many market participants had eyed the July 27-28 meeting as a likely time for a further relaxing of the BOJ's 10-year yield controls, however new governor Kazuo Ueda has been resolute in saying the economy still requires stimulus.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at -0.07%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.06%.

