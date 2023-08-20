News & Insights

JGB yields rise as traders gauge BOJ, US Fed policy paths

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 20, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields advanced on Monday as investors sought to balance the Bank of Japan's more-flexible yield curve controls against the anticipation of U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.64%, recouping a part of the 2.5 bps slump from Friday. The yield rose to 0.655% on Thursday, matching a 2014 high reached at the start of the month.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC added 2 bps to 1.365%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC increased 1.5 bps to 1.645%.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers will convene their annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming from Thursday, with Chairman Jerome Powell delivering a speech.

Markets assume Powell will note the jump in yields at the conference, and the recent run of strong economic data. The Atlanta Fed's GDP Now tracker is running at a heady 5.8% for this quarter.

A resilient U.S. economy is stoking expectations that the Fed may need to raise rates again this cycle and hold them at a high level for longer.

Meanwhile, JGB investors continue to test the waters for higher yields after the BOJ last month unexpectedly doubled the de-facto ceiling for the 10-year to 1%.

Despite the increased flexibility for long-term rates, analysts and investors expect the negative short-term interest rate policy to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

The yen's decline to levels that spurred last year the first yen-buying intervention in a generation has some market participants eyeing that as a possible trigger for policy tightening.

"Wage growth (in Japan) might not be strong enough to justify a near-term change in monetary policy, so the current focus should probably be the foreign-exchange rate," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

For now though, the 10-year yield is likely to stabilize between around 0.65-0.7%, Kichikawa added.

"It's close to a short-term equilibrium," he said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.15 yen at 146.51, as of the midday recess.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.02%. The five-year note JP5YTN=JBTC had yet to trade.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.