JGB yields rise as investors shake off positive auction outcome

Most Japanese government bond (JGB) yields tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher on Tuesday, with investors shaking off positive outcome of a domestic five-year note auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.070% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.465%.

The government auction for five-year notes received bids worth 4.54 times the amount sold, stronger outcome than a bid cover ratio of 3.86 times at the previous auction.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose nearly five basis points to a three-week high on Monday as companies rushed to sell debt before liquidity thins during holiday trade and ahead of a U.S. government sale of new 20-year bonds on Wednesday. US/

Yields on shorter end notes also gained, with the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rising 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC gaining 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.675%.The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was also unchanged at 0.720%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.14 point to 151.63, with a trading volume of 17,466 lots.

