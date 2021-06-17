JGB yields rise as Fed signals higher rates

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Thursday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasury yields as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes earlier than expected.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.060%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.445%.

Though the gains will be temporary as the rise in U.S. Treasury yields was limited, the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its monetary policy for a while, a market participant said.

Yields on debt with other maturities also rose, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rising 0.5 basis point to 0.685% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC gaining 0.5 basis point to 0.745%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.24 point to 151.53, with a trading volume of 27,340 lots.

